Eric Bischoff Says He’s Not Under WWE Contract, Gets Royalties For Likeness Use

Eric Bischoff has clarified his status with WWE, stating he isn’t under contract. The WCW and WWE alumnus took to Twitter to clarify the fact when asked about his status in light of his being in WWE 2K25.

Bischoff wrote:

“I receive royalties whenever WWE uses my likeness. It was a part of my original talent agreement and is/was standard language for talent agreements. I have no contract w WWE. Legends or otherwise.”