Eric Bischoff Addresses Heat Between Scott Steiner and Buff Bagwell Going Into Slamboree 1999

– In the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff looked back at the WCW Slamboree 1999 PPV event, and apparently Scott Steiner having heat with Buff Bagwell going into their match on the card. Highlights are below:

Bischoff on the heat between Scott Steiner and Buff Bagwell: “Buff was a little bit like Disco [Inferno] in some respects. He never knew when to shut up or back off. He was just kind of relentless, and I don’t disagree with Scott’s assessment of him being obsessed with his grooming habits. I mean, look at him when you see him on this show. There’s a backstage segment where he shows up, and it’s almost to the point of ridiculous. He was metrosexual before anybody knew what that meant. And he still is by the way. I ran into him over WrestleMania Weekend at the hotel. And although he looks significantly older, he’s still — every hair is in place. He’s got his neckline trimmed into this weird shape. He’s just obsessed with it. I guess that was his gimmick. He believed it would work for him. He did have a great physique. There’s no question about that. I don’t think that in and of itself necessarily catapulted him to the top of the roster, but in his mind it did because he was obsessed with that as well. But I can honestly understand. Scott Steiner, he had a short fuse. He had a low tolerance for nonsense, and Bagwell was full of s*** most of the time and didn’t know when to stop.”

