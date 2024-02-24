Eric Young Addresses Crowd Before TNA No Surrender, Says Company Will Move Forward

Eric Young spoke to the audience before TNA No Surrender began in the wake of Scott D’Amore’s firing earlier this month. As has been reported, TNA fired D’Amore a couple of weeks ago in a move that has been met with confusion and concern by fans and wrestlers alike. Young spoke before Friday’s PPV and talked about the company moving forward in the wake of the change, as you can see below. The full transcript reads as follows, per PWInsider:

“Change. What does that word mean to you? What is change in life, in sport, in business? See, change can be tricky, because for everybody, it can be completely different. There’s one thing that I know for sure since my time has started on this planet, and that is nothing is guaranteed. The only thing for sure is that things will change.

“This is the only promise this universe gives any of us. All we can do is adapt, pivot, and absorb that change and do our absolute best. Now TNA wrestling surrender has been promised over and over and over again by everyone. It’s been promised by people in this building right now. The wrestlers. The crew, the producers, everybody that makes this place go, and most importantly, the lifeblood of this place, you, the fans. Still breathing, still living, and in truth, still thriving. Still kicking ass.

“Bear with me, guys. It’s difficult. This is an amazing place filled with amazing people. And sometimes you lose something, you lose some what? And that the next step is grief. And then after that, after a while, the next step is you got one of two choices. You can be lost with them, or you can move forward. And that’s what we’re going to do. That’s what we’ve always done. We’re going to move forward. Because that’s what we want. That’s what is necessary.

“This place, this world, this universe, it’s bigger than all of us. And we all want the same thing. We want this place to thrive. We want it to be seen. We want it to be respected. We want it to be loved. So I say this. To anybody that stands in our way. Anybody that would oppose us. Anybody asking for our unbiased surrender. Now I want this part because we’re not on TV. I want it to be crystal f**king clear. This place, these people, you guys, TNA, there will be No Surrender.”