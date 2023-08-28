Eric Young Defeats Deaner In No DQ Match At Impact Emergence

Eric Young has put down his rival Deaner, defeating the Design member at Impact Emergence. Young faced Deaner in a No Disqualification match on tonight’s show and, while he had to deal with Desig members Kon, was able to pick up the win after a piledriver on a barbed wire board.

Young made his return to Impact at Slammiversary 2023. He had been thought dead in Impact storylines after being stabbed by Deaner at the start the year, but it was revealed that he had somehow managed to survive the stabbing.