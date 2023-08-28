wrestling / News
Eric Young Defeats Deaner In No DQ Match At Impact Emergence
Eric Young has put down his rival Deaner, defeating the Design member at Impact Emergence. Young faced Deaner in a No Disqualification match on tonight’s show and, while he had to deal with Desig members Kon, was able to pick up the win after a piledriver on a barbed wire board.
Young made his return to Impact at Slammiversary 2023. He had been thought dead in Impact storylines after being stabbed by Deaner at the start the year, but it was revealed that he had somehow managed to survive the stabbing.
.@CodyDeaner kicked off #Emergence by spitting on the Violent By Design flag while @TheEricYoung took out @Big_Kon1 with a dive! pic.twitter.com/1RzJmHw5Th
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
.@CodyDeaner just stapled in between @TheEricYoung's fingers! #Emergence pic.twitter.com/rosi3IMbDN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
HUGE Elbow Drop from the ladder! @TheEricYoung @CodyDeaner #Emergence pic.twitter.com/5uSemHj5xb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
.@Big_Kon1 breaks free from the handcuffs and delivers a devastating choke slam to @TheEricYoung through chairs! @CodyDeaner #Emergence pic.twitter.com/v860Ypq9Cq
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023