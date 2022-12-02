Eric Young Finished With Impact, Reportedly Returning to WWE

Eric Young is finished up with Impact Wrestling and will be returning to WWE, according to a new report. Tonight’s episode of Impact saw the Violent By Design leader stabbed to death by Deaner, who seemingly took over as the leader of the group as you can see below.

PWInsider reports that they have confirmed with multiple sources that Young, who was part of WWE in the stable known as Sanity, will be returning to the company. Young was released by WWE in April of 2020 in the first wave of their COVID cost-cutting releases. He returned to Impact at Slammiversary that year and won the Impact Championship in September. He would go on to found Violent By Design after he lost the title to Rich Swann at Bound For Glory.

There’s no word as of yet when Young will make his official WWE return.