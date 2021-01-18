wrestling / News
Eric Young vs. Rhino Added To Tomorrow’s Edition Of Impact Wrestling
January 18, 2021 | Posted by
Eric Young is set to get one-on-one with Rhino on tomorrow night’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, which will include the fallout from last Saturday’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view.
Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering, who are now known as Violent By Design, came out victorious in their Old School Rules match against Rhino, Tommy Dreamer, and Cousin Jake on the show.
Tomorrow’s match between Young and Rhino will be a rematch from Final Resolution, where Young scored the pin to win the match.
The company has yet to announce any other matches for this week’s edition of Impact.
.@TheEricYoung will face @Rhyno313 TOMORROW at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/UzmYRMMNPf
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 18, 2021
