Erick Redbeard Makes Debut on AEW Dynamite During Six-Man Tag Match (Pics, Video)

Erick Redbeard appeared on Wednesday’s Brodie Lee tribute episode of AEW Dynamite, coming to the ring during a six-man tag team match. The former Erick Rowan, who was Lee’s teammate in the Wyatt Family and Bludgeon Brothers, came out during the John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Hangman Page vs. Santana, Ortiz, and MJF match. Redbeard made the save for the Dark Order when Wardlow tried to interfere, running him off.

The match also saw Brodie Lee Jr. get involved from ringside when MJF got in his face. Lee Jr. hit MJF in the head with a kendo stick after MJF stole his Dark Order mask.

Silver, Reynolds, and Page won the match after Silver hit a Brodie spinning lariat on Ortiz. You can see pics and GIFS from the match below.

