wrestling / News
Erick Redbeard Makes Debut on AEW Dynamite During Six-Man Tag Match (Pics, Video)
Erick Redbeard appeared on Wednesday’s Brodie Lee tribute episode of AEW Dynamite, coming to the ring during a six-man tag team match. The former Erick Rowan, who was Lee’s teammate in the Wyatt Family and Bludgeon Brothers, came out during the John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Hangman Page vs. Santana, Ortiz, and MJF match. Redbeard made the save for the Dark Order when Wardlow tried to interfere, running him off.
The match also saw Brodie Lee Jr. get involved from ringside when MJF got in his face. Lee Jr. hit MJF in the head with a kendo stick after MJF stole his Dark Order mask.
Silver, Reynolds, and Page won the match after Silver hit a Brodie spinning lariat on Ortiz. You can see pics and GIFS from the match below.
Our coverage of tonight’s episode is here.
.@SilverNumber1 and @YTAlexReynolds came prepared! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/UlnZtpjnDj
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) December 31, 2020
.@theAdamPage sends his regards… with a big assist from -1! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/njtcZvJH7q
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) December 31, 2020
Greetings and salutations from… @ErickRedBeard?!! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/v3sCHCFzRt
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) December 31, 2020
My heart just shattered. 💔 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0iUAM8sRpc
— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) December 31, 2020
For #BrodieLee
Watch this tribute episode to #BrodieLee now on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/1tpBKaPf40
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2020
💜💜💜 #BrodieLee #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5vGjK2kXzu
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 31, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Lance Storm On Talking With Vince McMahon About ‘Large Penis’ Storyline
- Jim Ross On Chyna’s Success In WWE, Her Struggles After Breakup With Triple H, Decision Not To Renew Her Contract
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Having Regret After Andre The Giant’s Passing, Andre Hating Brother Love, His Legacy In Wrestling
- Brodie Lee’s Wife Addresses Speculation Surrounding His Passing