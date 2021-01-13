wrestling / News
Erick Redbeard Reveals New Tattoo Paying Tribute to Brodie Lee
January 12, 2021
Erick Redbeard got some new ink, and revealed that it pays tribute to his late friend and tag partner Brodie Lee. Redbeard posted to Twitter with an image of the tattoo, which is a sledgehammer (in apparent reference to their Bludgeon Brothers gimmick) and the word “Bróðir” on the hammer’s head in a runic style.
Bróðir is Old Norse for “brother.” You can see the post with the photo below, as well as Redbeard’s wife Leah explaining the tattoo. Redbeard made an appearance for AEW on the Brodie Lee Celebration episode of Dynamite on December 30th.
— Joseph Ruud (@ErickRedBeard) January 12, 2021
— Leah Ruud (@leahruud42) January 12, 2021
