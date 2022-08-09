wrestling / News

Erick Redbeard: ‘Patience Sometimes Leads to Interesting Doorways’

August 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage Erick Redbeard Image Credit: AEW

– Following last night’s edition of WWE Raw, former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard, aka Erick Rowan, posted an interesting, cryptic comment on Twitter. He wrote, “Patient persistence sometimes leads to interesting doorways…”

Redbeard’s meaning is currently unknown, but the last few days of WWE programming have seen multiple released talents return to the company, including Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Dexter Lumis. Redbeard was part of the COVID-19 budget-related cuts by WWE that took place on April 15, 2020.

