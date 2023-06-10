Erick Stevens On His Tired Dads Fitness Club, Wants To Leave a Legacy As a Good Dad

Erick Stevens is the creator of the Tired Dads Fitness Club, and he talked about the program in a new interview. The indie star spoke with SNN News about the program, which he started during his time away from the ring, and is intended to help fathers get healthier and develop a positive mindset. You can see some highlights below:

On the motivation behind the Tired Dads Fitness Club: “I want you to be your kid’s favorite superhero, that’s my job. I want your kids to look at you and see a role model. I want you to lead by example, that’s what I do now. I have a passion for that cause.”

On his goals in life: “My legacy, the only thing I care about, is that I was a good father. When I’m long gone I want my kids to still be talking about me in a positive light. I want them to look at me to be their favorite superhero.”