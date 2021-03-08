wrestling / News
Ethan Page Makes AEW Debut in Ladder Match at AEW Revolution (Pics, Video)
Ethan Page is All Elite, as he made his AEW debut in the Face of the Revolution ladder match at AEW Revolution. Page was the mystery sixth match in the match, which saw Scorpio Sky pick up the win.
Sky now goes on to face Darby Allin for the TNT Championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Page was last signed to Impact Wrestling, where he teamed with Josh Alexander as The North and held the Impact Tag Team Titles for a year. He finished up with Impact at Hard to Kill.
Our live coverage of the PPV is here.
Nice to see @LanceHoyt is in a good mood after getting to meet Itoh-chan earlier! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/640OM95WB8
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
ALL EGO is ALL ELITE. Say hey to @OfficialEGO 👀 #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/5ewOk4qNaP
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@PENTAELZEROM wipes out Archer! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/VxAY4oqVTY
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
CERO MIEDO! @PENTAELZEROM #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/939WmdK62u
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@OfficialEGO sends Sky flying! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/pwGWob6Pdd
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
Destroyer on the ladder! @PENTAELZEROM may have just knocked Cody out of this match! 😵 #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/Y0NOe3C4VY
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
Reach for the @ScorpioSky! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/iGmYKoDasm
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
EVERY. BODY.@LanceHoyt #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/vwcF0OfH68
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
It was never gonna be easy, but even fighting with one good arm, @CodyRhodes will meet you at the Cross Rhodes! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/Ruk0dxY5zT
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@LanceHoyt is on a rampage! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/JblDLW4ft9
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
Most impressive, @OfficialEGO, but there's just one thing you forgot… 🐍 #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/U6vn9nfgyQ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
Welcome to the team… #AllEgo Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/DKrHosOOSI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Rey Mysterio Becoming World Champion In 2006, WWE Discussing Mark Henry Ending The Undertaker’s Streak
- Eric Bischoff On Who He Thinks The Next Star to Transcend Wrestling Will Be, When Wrestling Will Return to Normal Post-COVID
- Backstage Details On WWE Legend Potentially Being AEW’s ‘Hall Of Fame-Worthy’ Signing (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Partying With Hulk Hogan & Dennis Rodman In WCW, Walking In On Rodman & Carmen Electra