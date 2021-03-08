Ethan Page Makes AEW Debut in Ladder Match at AEW Revolution (Pics, Video)

Ethan Page is All Elite, as he made his AEW debut in the Face of the Revolution ladder match at AEW Revolution. Page was the mystery sixth match in the match, which saw Scorpio Sky pick up the win.

Sky now goes on to face Darby Allin for the TNT Championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Page was last signed to Impact Wrestling, where he teamed with Josh Alexander as The North and held the Impact Tag Team Titles for a year. He finished up with Impact at Hard to Kill.

Our live coverage of the PPV is here.