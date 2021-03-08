Join 411’s Live AEW Revolution Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey guys, Jeremy here. Tony’s running a little late so I’m covering the pre-show! We all know the hype stuff, we’ve seen it all before but we do have a match coming so looking forward to that.

Excalibur and Tony Schiavone welcome us to Daily’s Place and break down the card tonight, then go back to the hype videos, looking at Young Bucks vs. MJF and Jericho first.

Britt Baker comes out and says that Reba cannot compete after being attacked by Nyla Rose, and while her own doctor’s note wasn’t enough to make her ineligible, but she got the Jacguar’s doctor to agree with her. Reba comes out on a crutch. Baker says she found the perfect replacement and partner for herself — Maki Itoh! Okay then, let’s go.