Ethan Page Hypes His AEW Dynamite Debut This Week
Former Impact Wrestling star Ethan Page made his AEW debut at last night’s Revolution pay-per-view, and now it appears that he is ready to make his debut on AEW Dynamite this week.
Page took to Twitter to promote his debut on Wednesday’s show, giving fans info on how to buy tickets for the event.
“Be there LIVE for #AllEgo‘s debut on @AEW Dynamite! Tickets for March 10th episode of #AEWDynamite at @dailysplace are on sale now! AEWTIX.com for details!” Page wrote.
Page was unsuccessful in his opportunity to grab the brass ring for a shot at TNT Champion Darby Allin, as it was Scorpio Sky scoring the win over Page, Cody Rhodes, Lance Archer, Penta El Zero M, and Max Caster in the match.
