Ethan Page Believes Cody Rhodes Personally Paid Him For All In

Ethan Page was part of the original All In, and he believes that Cody Rhodes personally paid him out of pocket. Page was part of the Over Budget Battle Royal at the 2018 show, and he said during an appearance on Bragman Breakdown that he isn’t certain but thinks Rhodes paid him directly for his appearance.

“I don’t know if this is officially confirmed or not, so I don’t know how clickbaity this will be,” he said (per Fightful). “I’m 99% sure…I’m pretty sure Cody paid me out of pocket. I want to say he hand-selected a few people that he wanted to feature. He put the show on with his buddies. Later on, there was the tie-in with Ring of Honor. Ultimately, my payment came from his name to my PayPal, so I’m pretty sure I was hand-selected by my friend to get this opportunity.”

He continued, “He also put in the media scrum. He was definitely looking out. I’ll always deliver on my end to make sure whoever puts their neck out for me is not doing it in a way that is going to get them in trouble. He definitely put his foot forward for me. Ironically, when I was signing with AEW, he told me that he wouldn’t, because he didn’t want me to be a friend hire, and that’s how I started my career. I respected that. He’s always had my back, and I appreciate him putting me in that because it was such a huge spotlight.”