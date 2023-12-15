Ethan Page On His Feud With Tony Nese Airing on ROH TV, Previews I Quit Match

Ethan Page will face Tony Nese in an I Quit match at ROH Final Battle, and he recently spoke about his feud with Nese and more. Page spoke with Fightful for a new interview ahead of the PPV, and you can see some highlights below:

On bringing the storyline to ROH TV: “I’m happy that the fans got a weekly, connected, congruent story on the Ring of Honor app. That was a big part, to make sure we added as much value to people paying for that subscription as possible. They’ll be rewarded with getting the actual pay-per-view on the app. That’s the coolest.”

On Tony Khan being part of the contract signing segment: “I found out minutes before. Truthfully, he is one of three authority figures, and he was the only one of three in the building that night. That’s how the chips fell, and now we have Mr. Tony Khan in the middle of the ring, which added a little extra motivation too. It was amazing for me to be able to look him in the eyes in the middle of an arena and tell him my goals were to be one of his champions, and someone to carry his company, and be a face for the brand of Ring of Honor. It ended up being a pretty special night for Ethan Page and Ring of Honor.”

On who decided on the I Quit stipulation: “It was Tony. He wanted this. I think it’s a perfect, fitting way to end this. The crazy thing never came to my mind the way things were working their way out, and yet, to me, it is the perfect final point of this, especially the way Smart Mark has been constantly reminding me that I quit all of these things in my and my career, and he’s telling me apparently I’m going to quit this fitness journey too. To be able to add that stipulation and use those words and make those words mean what they mean, it’s awesome to be able to do the promo I did last week where…I had been taking L after L after L. This is a thing, it’s very public, if people watch what I’m doing, I’m losing a lot. It’s not something I’m happy with.

“To go into a match knowing that the only person that can lose is me, I have to actually say ‘I Quit,’ and no one can force me…unless they play some audio a la Mankind. [Laughs]. There is AI now, they’ll be able to do it, no problem. I don’t need to give these carnies any ideas,” he continued. “To be able to go into a match know, for Ethan Page, the only way he loses is if he chooses to. I haven’t had that option in any match I’ve had. I can get knocked out, I can get submitted. I have to say these words and I know I’m not going to. Knowing I’m going to win. No one can convince me otherwise. I’m going to win Friday at Final Battle.”