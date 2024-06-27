Evan Husney Understood Fan Skepticism Toward Who Killed WCW? Docuseries

Evan Husney says he understood why fans were skeptical about the Who Killed WCW? docuseries considering how much the topic has been addressed over the years. Husney is a producer on the just-concluded docuseries that aired on VICE, and he spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about the weariness wrestling fans have regarding the promotion’s infamous demise. You can see highlights from the discussion below:

On fan skepticism about the series: “There definitely was a lot of skepticism I think from the Internet wrestling circle going into this, and rightly so. This is a subject that has been discussed a lot in the past. I think The Rock and Seven Bucks’ involvement created some more skepticism, where people were like, ‘Is this a WWE project where it’s gonna have another WWE perspective on it?’ Like I said, this came together last year, so this was before I even knew or anybody knew that The Rock was gonna be a part of the board of TKO.”

On taking a different approach to the story: “The whole idea going into this project was that we wanted to, sort of off the heels of [Guy Evans’] book, really tell this story from the WCW perspective, to get a fresh take on this. This isn’t the story of WWE killing WCW, it’s the story of all the elements from within that sort of took down this company. That was what we wanted to examine. Obviously, you see some of the, for lack of a better term, dirt sheet response to the show, and I think there is a lot of dissecting of fact or fiction. It’s very hard with a story like this, 25 years later, to pick apart the facts and everything. But I think the emotions are true still, of everything that went down. When you look at episode two, in terms of Eric Bischoff’s exit, and you look at the Bret Hart/Bill Goldberg fiasco and you look at everything that happened in episode three, I think a lot of the things that went down, there’s varying degrees of opinions and everybody had their take, but we tried to represent them as best we could.”