Eve Torres Shares Story of Past Sexual Assault to Help Spread Awareness for Victims

– Former WWE Superstar and Divas champion shared a message on her Instagram account today on how she was sexually assaulted a decade ago and shared her story as part of Sexual Assault Awareness month. You can read the full statement and caption for Eve Torres from her Instagram post below.

Eve Torres recently appeared for WWE at the all-women pay-per-view, Evolution, which took place last October. She married Rener Gracie in 2014. The couple has two children together.

It is still Sexual Assault Awareness month, and I felt it was important to share this. For some, it takes decades and many life experiences to truly process what has occurred in our past. I didn’t tell anyone about my assault for over 10 years, likely because of shame, shock, denial, and an inability to come to terms with it. I thought surviving an assault would become my “identity,” and what I thought that meant at the time challenged my beliefs about who I thought it was. I now know this is far from the truth.

I know many women (and men) have still yet to processes many parts of their past. One might think that after 10 or more years, the wounds have healed, but while wounds left unattended can heal, they leave scars that exist with us for life. It is never too late to talk to someone about your past. It’s never too late to start healing. I will create space for you if you would like to talk to me.

Leave a ???? below if you are open to listening to your friends and family about sexual assault.

Or, you can contact RAINN.org

1-800-656-HOPE