Ever-Rise Reveal What They Told Karrion Kross When He Started Doing WWE Dark Matches

Ever-Rise, the duo of Chase Parker and Matt Martel, recently appeared on Keepin It 100 to discuss a variety of topics following their WWE releases back on June 25. Something they also discussed was Karrion Kross losing his WWE main roster debut on this week’s edition of RAW.

When asked about how things unfolded with Kross, Parker revealed what he told the current NXT Champion a few weeks prior when he first started doing dark matches on the WWE main roster (via Fightful):

“I said this to Kross a couple weeks ago, because he had been doing dark matches, ‘None of this matters right now.’ In three weeks, you’ll beat Sheamus and be the champion and everything will be great.”

Martel then offered his thoughts on why he thinks WWE booked Kross the way it did:

“To go back to a conspiracy theory, the tinfoil hat, here. They cut (Samoa) Joe, right? Then Hunter immediately signs him. In my mind, I’m like, maybe that pissed Vince off? Maybe he’s going to say ‘this is part of the rivalry.’ I don’t know. It’s a possibility.”

Parker and Martel first made appearances for WWE back in 2016 before eventually being signed to join NXT in 2019.