Evil Dead Star Bruce Campbell Weighs in on Fans Campaigning for CM Punk to Take Over as Ash in Evil Dead
– Earlier this week, several Twitter users commented on former WWE Superstar CM Punk taking over the role of Ash from The Evil Dead franchise after the debut of Punk’s film, The Girl on the Third Floor on Netflix. Franchise star and living legend himself, Bruce Campbell, later commented on the topic on his social media account, which you can see below.
Campbell wrote on Punk, “You know what? CM Punk is great! He should play a guy in a horror series named Nash, or Bash, or Lash. With all due respect, the name Ash is, like the best table at a restaurant, reserved.”
Campbell portrayed the role of Ash in the three theatrical Evil Dead films. He later reprised the role for the Starz TV series, Ash vs. Evil Dead. As previously reported, Punk recently finished work on a new horror film with Barbara Crampton called Jakob’s Wife.
You know what? CM Punk is great! He should play a guy in a horror series named Nash, or Bash, or Lash. With all due respect, the name Ash is, like the best table at a restaurant, reserved. https://t.co/IwFidPQRDv
— Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) March 4, 2020
