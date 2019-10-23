EVIL Pulled From NJPW Road to Power Struggle Tour Due To Ankle Injury

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that EVIL has been pulled from the Road to Power Struggle tour due to suffering a left ankle injury and will be replaced by BUSHI. Here’s the announcement:

EVIL has suffered a left ankle injury and will not participate in the rest of the current tour, Road to POWER STRUGGLE~SUPER Jr.TAG LEAGUE 2019~.

EVIL will be replaced by BUSHI for the matches in which he was scheduled to participate.

We sincerely apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing EVIL wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.