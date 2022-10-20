wrestling / News

Evil Uno Ran A Live Commentary On a Fictional AEW Dynamite Last Night

October 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark Evil Uno Image Credit: AEW/Twitter

AEW Dynamite aired on Tuesday this week, but that didn’t stop Evil Uno from running a live commentary last night. He posted a series of tweets commenting on a hypothetical episode of the show, which were “explosive.” Highlights include Brandon Cutler beating MJF, Satnam Singh tossing Serpentico into orbit and Penelope Ford using a severed leg as a distraction. You can see the full series below. Stay tuned for the sports game and then a replay of The Meg.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Evil Uno, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading