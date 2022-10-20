Evil Uno Ran A Live Commentary On a Fictional AEW Dynamite Last Night

AEW Dynamite aired on Tuesday this week, but that didn’t stop Evil Uno from running a live commentary last night. He posted a series of tweets commenting on a hypothetical episode of the show, which were “explosive.” Highlights include Brandon Cutler beating MJF, Satnam Singh tossing Serpentico into orbit and Penelope Ford using a severed leg as a distraction. You can see the full series below. Stay tuned for the sports game and then a replay of The Meg.

It’s 7:50. That means were 10 minutes away from a hypothetical episode of AEW’s explosive Wednesday show! Stay tuned for up to date results by your inside man, Evil Uno! — EVIL UNO is a GOOD GUY (@EvilUno) October 19, 2022

Here comes MJF! He’s got something to say and he’s going to tell you all about it over the next 19 minutes! Evil Uno is excited. #ItsExplosive — EVIL UNO is a GOOD GUY (@EvilUno) October 20, 2022

Oh no! Before MJF could talk about the time he was pen pals with Billy Gunn, Brandon Cutler has interrupted! He’s mad about losing that first Dynamite match and has challenged MJF! Your opening match: BRANDON CUTLER vs. MJF #ItsExplosive — EVIL UNO is a GOOD GUY (@EvilUno) October 20, 2022

You heard it here first. Yes, Evil Uno makes Daddy Magic’s nipples hard! #ItsExplosive — EVIL UNO is a GOOD GUY (@EvilUno) October 20, 2022

FTR wins in quick fashion! Now that they are W*ING Champions, Dax proclaims they’ve just earned their 8th star! It’s the one typed in W*ING! 8 Star FTR! #ItsExplosive — EVIL UNO is a GOOD GUY (@EvilUno) October 20, 2022

Excalibur has just professed his love for Evil Uno and William Regal is FURIOUS. We have a lovers quarrel on commentary! #ItsExplosive — EVIL UNO is a GOOD GUY (@EvilUno) October 20, 2022

Satnam tossed Serpentico into orbit and since he has yet to return, he’s been counted out! Satnam wins! #ItsExplosive — EVIL UNO is a GOOD GUY (@EvilUno) October 20, 2022

Penelope Ford distracts Abadon with a severed leg (that a fan happily supplied) and wins with a roll-up. Jamie Hayter inexplicably showed up to take a Riho crossbody to the floor. #ItsExplosive — EVIL UNO is a GOOD GUY (@EvilUno) October 20, 2022

Mark Sterling says he’s payed off the people in charge (Evil Uno swears it wasn’t him) and he’s getting an ROH Championship opportunity RIGHT NOW. Match 5: “Smart” Mark Sterling vs. Chris Jericho! #ItsExplosive — EVIL UNO is a GOOD GUY (@EvilUno) October 20, 2022

John Silver, Alex Reynolds and 10 are in the crowd and they’re holding signs that say “WHERE IS DARK ORDER”. No one acknowledges it. #ItsExplosive — EVIL UNO is a GOOD GUY (@EvilUno) October 20, 2022

BCC has surrounded the ring to cheer on a very very bloody Moxley. Evil Uno is handing him a beating! #ItsExplosive — EVIL UNO is a GOOD GUY (@EvilUno) October 20, 2022