Evil Uno’s Mystery Wrestling 3 Full Results 09.08.2023: Emi Sakura vs. Maki Itoh Headliner, More
Evil Uno hosted the Mystery Wrestling 3 show on September 8 in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and find some highlights below.
* Spider-Man defeated Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man and Spider-Man
* Stu Grayson defeated Vaughn Vertigo
* Gabriel Fuerza defeated James Stone
* Falls Count Somewhere Match: CPA defeated Bobby Orlando
* TARIK defeated Brent Banks
* Street Fight Match: Louis Grey defeated Serge St-Denis
* Emi Sakura defeated Maki Itoh
THE SPIDERVERSE IS REAL AT #MYSTERYWRESTLING3 pic.twitter.com/r3Qu9SHgX2
— Michael. (@RotchyKong) September 9, 2023
Ref fight!#MysteryWrestling3 pic.twitter.com/rarsl3fCYI
— Brandon (@brandonsears) September 9, 2023
.@maki_itoh vs @EmiSakura_gtmv was so fun to watch! awesome main event! thank you @EvilUno!#MysteryWrestling3pic.twitter.com/OGLxhEc13U
— roronoa zoro ⚔️ (@gabu_moon) September 9, 2023