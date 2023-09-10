Evil Uno’s Mystery Wrestling 3 Full Results 09.08.2023: Emi Sakura vs. Maki Itoh Headliner, More

Evil Uno hosted the Mystery Wrestling 3 show on September 8 in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and find some highlights below.

* Stu Grayson defeated Vaughn Vertigo

* Gabriel Fuerza defeated James Stone

* Falls Count Somewhere Match: CPA defeated Bobby Orlando

* TARIK defeated Brent Banks

* Street Fight Match: Louis Grey defeated Serge St-Denis

* Emi Sakura defeated Maki Itoh