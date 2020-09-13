wrestling / News

WWE News: EVOLVE 126 & More Added to WWE Network, Kevin Owens Recalls Splashing Vince McMahon

September 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
EVOLVE 126

– WWE has announced a new batch of indie shows, including EVOLVE 126 and more, have arrived on the WWE Network. WWE announced that the EVOLVE show, wXw Shortcut to the Top 2020, ICW Fight Club 95, and PROGRESS Chapter 94 are all added to the Network:

– Kevin Owens posted to Twitter retweeting a clip of his frog splash to Vince McMahon three years ago:

