wrestling / News
WWE News: EVOLVE 126 & More Added to WWE Network, Kevin Owens Recalls Splashing Vince McMahon
September 13, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a new batch of indie shows, including EVOLVE 126 and more, have arrived on the WWE Network. WWE announced that the EVOLVE show, wXw Shortcut to the Top 2020, ICW Fight Club 95, and PROGRESS Chapter 94 are all added to the Network:
A fresh batch of @WWNEVOLVE, @wXwGermany, @InsaneChampWres, and @ThisIs_Progress just dropped on WWE Network! pic.twitter.com/dCfM7gzjQO
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 12, 2020
– Kevin Owens posted to Twitter retweeting a clip of his frog splash to Vince McMahon three years ago:
Oh yeah, I remember that! https://t.co/xQVNEzBepX
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) September 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Dolph Ziggler Says Mandy Rose Is Obsessed With Him
- R-Truth Talks About Trying To Make Brock Lesnar Laugh During RAW Segment
- Matt Cardona Reveals the Value of His WWE Game Payouts Were Drastically Going Down Before His Release
- Some People Released By WWE Reportedly Bitter About Being Strung Along, WWE Will Not Be Releasing Wrestlers