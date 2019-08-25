EVOLVE 133 Results from Livonia, MI 08.24.19: Matt Riddle Takes On Josh Briggs, More

EVOLVE 133 results from Livonia, Michigan at the Monaghan Knights of Columbus and exclusively live on Club WWN on 8/24/19 (credit: Wrestling With Demons):

Lenny Leonard opened the show in the ring and unabashedly said that EVOLVE and WWN are the “pipeline” to NXT.

Karam vs. Anthony Gutierrez with the winner getting an EVOLVE contract.

They did brief interviews with Leonard in the ring before the match. Michigan’s own Karam said that he is everything WWE wants and needs.

Leonard said that Karam has only been wrestling since March but he is impressing a lot of people.

Gutierrez used a Triangle Choke Submission to defeat Karam. Trevin Adams presented Gutierrez with the contract after the match and said “Welcome to EVOLVE!”

Cameron Bra’Nae vs. Shotzi Blackheart

Blackheart gets the pin after the top rope senton.

Brandon Taggart vs. Adrian Alanis (with The Skulks)

Alanis got the pin after a discus lariat. He and The Skulks were then jumped by Joe Gacy and Sean Maluta to build up their main event with AR Fox and Leon Ruff.

Stephen Wolf vs. Arturo Ruas

Ruas wins by a choke submission. Towards the end of the match Wolf did a standing shooting star press and he got caught in the head legit by a knee from Ruas on the way down. He appeared dazed. The referee and Ruas asked him if he was okay and the match continued for a minute or two more.

Anthony Greene (with Brandi Lauren) vs. Curt Stallion

Green won by DQ in a wild cluster of an ending. He accidentally punched the referee down while going for Stallion. Lauren got in the ring and gave Stallion a low blow from behind. She then gave Greene a steel chair as the ref was still down. Shotzi Blackheart then ran in and did a dive to the outside on Lauren and it didn’t look like she landed right. She and Lauren brawled to the locker room. Greene and Stallion fought over control of the chair. The referee woke up and saw Stallion hitting Greene over the back with it so he called for the bell.

JD Drake vs. Kushida

Kushida won by Sakuraba Lock submission. Good match. Kushida managed to slam Drake and give him a hip toss. Drake hit the Drill Bit for a near fall. The crowd gave them both a standing ovation.

After the match, a man in a mask came out. He unmasked and it was Alex Shelley. He said he was there as a surprise to Kushida and the fans. (Shelley is from Michigan). He said years ago Kushida was his tag team partner who then became his best friend. He said he was the best man at Kushida’s wedding. He said this doesn’t mean he’s in EVOLVE now, he was just there to praise Kushida and the fans. He asked Kushida if it was a great crowd and Kushida said it was with a big smile on his face. Shelley said he didn’t know if it was the end of a chapter but he just wanted to be there to thank Kushida for making a difference. He was emotional and choked up in his tone at times and he got on the mat to bow to Kushida.

Intermission

EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory vs. Anthony Henry in a non-title match

Theory cut a promo before the match and put himself over and of course NXT and the WWE Network at the same time.

Henry said Theory shows nobody respect and when he beats him tonight he wants Henry to shake his hand.

Theory said if he beats Henry then Henry must kiss his boots. Henry agreed to the terms.

Henry submitted Theory to a modified stretch muffler. Theory tried to quickly shake his hand after and leave the ring but Henry pulled him close and asked for Trevin Adams to come in the ring with the mic. He told Theory that he now wants a title shot after beating him tonight. He patted Theory on the face and left the ring.

Matt Riddle (with Curt Stallion) vs. Josh Briggs

Riddle kicked off his flip flops and they flew into the crowd. He got on the mic and asked the crowd to make sure he gets them back because they’re the only pair he brought. Someone threw them back in the ring before the ring introductions and Riddle gave them a thank you applause.

After a few minutes of action the crowd was chanting Goldberg or Broberg at Riddle. Riddle hit a jackhammer on Briggs for a near fall.

Briggs hit the Go to Hell knee shot for a near fall.

Riddle hits a moonsault for a near fall.

Riddle gets the win with the Bromisson submission.

Truth shook hands and hugged afterwards.

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions AR Fox and Leon Ruff (Ayla) vs. Joe Gacy and Sean Maluta in an Anything Goes Match

Ruff pinned Maluta with the Ruff Landing.