wrestling / News
EVOLVE 136 Results: WALTER Defeats Kassius Ohno, More
EVOLVE 136 Results from La Boom in Woodside, NY 09.21.19 (h/t Fightful)
– Anthony Henry defeated JD Drake
– Brandon Tagart defeated Weatherman Josh
– Harlem Bravado defeated Daniel Garcia
– Shotzi Blackheart defeated Kris Statlander
– Arturo Ruas defeated Gutierrez
– Evolution’s Edge Tournament Finals: Curt Stallion defeated Anthony Greene
– 2-Out-Of-3 Falls: The Unwanted (Eddie Kingston, Joey Gacy, Karem, Donovan, & Maluta) def. The Skulk (AR Fox, Leon Ruff, Adrian Alanis, Liam Grey, & Flacko)
– WALTER def. Kassius Ohno
– EVOLVE Championship: Austin Theory def. Josh Briggs
@WalterAUT makes his entrance at #EVOLVE136 to battle @KassiusOhno pic.twitter.com/5V3AOhf241
— Alex M 🇺🇸🇲🇽🇮🇪🇵🇰 (@theLexBot) September 22, 2019
Walter is a scary dude I love it #EVOLVE136 pic.twitter.com/y4d8b2NQwE
— Meli (@AnaMelissa15) September 22, 2019
WALTER and @KassiusOhno brought down the house with a VERY hard hitting match. Won’t be surprised if we don’t see them two in @NXTUK coming up pulling off another PPV quality match. #EVOLVE pic.twitter.com/c2drJnvWxm
— Daryll Benjamin (@DaryllBenjamin) September 22, 2019
For those who wondered the hype around @austintheory1 and if it was legit. Oh yeah. It legit. Dude took a pounding from Josh Briggs and looked like a million bucks. #EVOLVE #TheFuture #HeymanWasRight pic.twitter.com/6aBuRy6XEu
— Daryll Benjamin (@DaryllBenjamin) September 22, 2019
Awesome match not the end tho🙄 #EVOLVE136 Austin Theory vs Josh Briggs pic.twitter.com/AlgVvkUhL2
— Meli (@AnaMelissa15) September 22, 2019
So with #EVOLVE136 I Don’t have a clue where to begin. I guess @MadKing1981 is that dude. GREAT mouthpiece. Maluta keeps making strides. @ARealFoxx is going to be a breakout Star and @Babatundewwe is a beast. Wild 2 out of 3 fall 10 man match! #EVOLVE136 pic.twitter.com/cQ7CkTcPbV
— Daryll Benjamin (@DaryllBenjamin) September 22, 2019
