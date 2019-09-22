EVOLVE 136 Results: WALTER Defeats Kassius Ohno, More

EVOLVE 136 Results from La Boom in Woodside, NY 09.21.19 (h/t Fightful)

– Anthony Henry defeated JD Drake

– Brandon Tagart defeated Weatherman Josh

– Harlem Bravado defeated Daniel Garcia

– Shotzi Blackheart defeated Kris Statlander

– Arturo Ruas defeated Gutierrez

– Evolution’s Edge Tournament Finals: Curt Stallion defeated Anthony Greene

– 2-Out-Of-3 Falls: The Unwanted (Eddie Kingston, Joey Gacy, Karem, Donovan, & Maluta) def. The Skulk (AR Fox, Leon Ruff, Adrian Alanis, Liam Grey, & Flacko)

– WALTER def. Kassius Ohno

– EVOLVE Championship: Austin Theory def. Josh Briggs

Walter is a scary dude I love it #EVOLVE136 pic.twitter.com/y4d8b2NQwE — Meli (@AnaMelissa15) September 22, 2019

WALTER and @KassiusOhno brought down the house with a VERY hard hitting match. Won’t be surprised if we don’t see them two in @NXTUK coming up pulling off another PPV quality match. #EVOLVE pic.twitter.com/c2drJnvWxm — Daryll Benjamin (@DaryllBenjamin) September 22, 2019

For those who wondered the hype around @austintheory1 and if it was legit. Oh yeah. It legit. Dude took a pounding from Josh Briggs and looked like a million bucks. #EVOLVE #TheFuture #HeymanWasRight pic.twitter.com/6aBuRy6XEu — Daryll Benjamin (@DaryllBenjamin) September 22, 2019

Awesome match not the end tho🙄 #EVOLVE136 Austin Theory vs Josh Briggs pic.twitter.com/AlgVvkUhL2 — Meli (@AnaMelissa15) September 22, 2019