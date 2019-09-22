wrestling / News

EVOLVE 136 Results: WALTER Defeats Kassius Ohno, More

September 22, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
WALTER NXT UK, David Starr

EVOLVE 136 Results from La Boom in Woodside, NY 09.21.19 (h/t Fightful)

– Anthony Henry defeated JD Drake

– Brandon Tagart defeated Weatherman Josh

– Harlem Bravado defeated Daniel Garcia

– Shotzi Blackheart defeated Kris Statlander

– Arturo Ruas defeated Gutierrez

Evolution’s Edge Tournament Finals: Curt Stallion defeated Anthony Greene

2-Out-Of-3 Falls: The Unwanted (Eddie Kingston, Joey Gacy, Karem, Donovan, & Maluta) def. The Skulk (AR Fox, Leon Ruff, Adrian Alanis, Liam Grey, & Flacko)

– WALTER def. Kassius Ohno

EVOLVE Championship: Austin Theory def. Josh Briggs

More Trending Stories

article topics :

EVOLVE 136, WALTER, Ashish

More Stories

loading