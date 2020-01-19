wrestling / News
EVOLVE 144 Results from Fern Park, FL: Josh Briggs vs. Dexter Lumis Headlines
January 19, 2020 | Posted by
* Joe Gacy (with Eddie Kingston and Donovan) defeated Denzel Dejournette
* Brendan Vink defeated Stephen Wolf
* Rick Bugez (with Avery Taylor) defeated Anthony Greene (with Brandi Lauren)
* Brandi Lauren defeated Avery Taylor
* Jaoquin Wilde defeated Leon Ruff
* The Skulk (Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis) defeated BESTies in the World (Mat Fitchett and Davey Vega)
* Curt Stallion defeated Noah Clay, Donovan, Troy Hollywood, and Bobby Flaco
* Anthony Guiterrez defeated Eddie Kingston in a No Holds Barred Match
* Mansoor defeated AR Fox (with Ayla and The Skulk)
* Josh Briggs defeated Dexter Lumis to retain the EVOLVE Championship
