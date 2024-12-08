Extreme Channel In UK Reportedly Set To Expand Wrestling Coverage Next Year

The Extreme Channel in the UK plans to expand its coverage of wrestling in 2025, according to a new report. The channel began airing events recently including from NJPW, Hustle Wrestling and NORTH, and Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports that sources at the network have indicated plans to expand such coverage in the new year. The report notes that the channel is set to become available in more regions as well as its app, and that the company has been in contact with other promotions about airing future shows.

The report goes on to note that there is no competition between the channel and platforms like Triller TV+ or PROGRESS On Demand. Extreme Channel is airing events as an alternative and “in the spirit of collaboration,” and one source said they hoped the channel could help facilitate collaboration in the British wrestling scene.

It was noted that the channel averages between 6,000 and 7,000 viewers with its pro wrestling shows and hopes to expand that next year.