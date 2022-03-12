Fallah Bahh Reportedly Done With Impact Wrestling

Fightful Select reports that Fallah Bahh has ended his run with Impact Wrestling have nearly five years of wrestling there. He was quietly removed from the roster page in January. Several wrestlers and staff have stated that he was not at recent tapings.

Another sign that Bahh is done is that he was re-added to Virtual Basement’s The Wrestling Code video game. Impact had asked their talent not to include themselves in 2020 and the situation hasn’t changed.

Bahh joins a list of recently departed talent like Rohit Raju, Larry D, Ace Romero, Matt Strike, Jake Something and others. Either they left or their contracts expired. Either way, people on the roster expect more turn over as the group of talent is “constantly refreshed.”