Family Friend Provides Positive Update On Jay Briscoe’s Daughters

A bit of good news has been provided in an update on Jay Briscoe’s daughters by a friend of the family. As noted yesterday, Jay Wharton had provided an update on Briscoe’s young daughters who were in the car with Jay at the time of the accident that took his life. Wharton did another livestream on Facebook today and gave an update on the two girls.

You can read the transcription below of the update, per Fightful:

“Jayleigh, 9, has had pain on and off today. She was fitted for her back brace and sat up on the side of the bed with assistance from staff. She was moved into a wheelchair for about an hour. Unfortunately, she still has the NG tube in place and is unable to eat or drink at this time. They are hoping that tomorrow they can take the tube out so she can eat some real food. She’s still on IV medications and spends most of her days sleeping. “Gracie, 12, had a rough night with lots of tingling and itching in her lower legs. Today, she started the day with occupational therapy and she has regained feeling in her lower extremities. She is also able to make movements in her lower extremities. She was able to make small movements with her legs by using her thigh muscle. We are so grateful, she was up in a wheelchair multiple times, which she enjoys. All of Gracie’s IV medications have been discontinued at this time and she has been switched over to oral pain medicine. She is still groggy from all the medication and lots of sleeping. “At this time, rehab is recommended for both girls. Although both girls have improvements today, they both have a long road of recovery ahead of them.”

On behalf of 411, our thoughts remain with the Pugh family as they work through this tragic time. A Give Send Go has been set up for the family that you can check out and donate to here.