Fans Sneak Chris Benoit, Mario Onto Raw Broadcast Through ThunderDome Experience

Some mischief-minded fans managed to get a couple of images past WWE to appear on tonight’s Raw broadcast, namely Chris Benoit and Mario. As fans noted on Twitter, a screen each on the Raw broadcast among the virtual fans in attendance ended up displaying a Chris Benoit photo and the Nintendo icon. You can see screenshots below; the Benoit photo is a famous one of the late wrestler/murderer taken by a fan at Dr. Phil Astin’s office about a week before he killed his wife and son and then committed suicide.

As noted earlier, a fan was apparently taken out of the ThunderDome experience at SummerSlam after he got a “Fire Velveteen Dream” sign to appear.

Someone has put a picture of Chris Benoit on their screen #WWERaw #ThunderDome pic.twitter.com/mYVRiA9qgK — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) August 25, 2020