WWE Apparently Kicks Out Fan From ThunderDome Over ‘Fire Velveteen Dream’ Sign During Summerslam

A fan in the ThunderDome during WWE Summerslam last night managed to get a “Fire Velveteen Dream” sign on air. The hashtag #FireVelveteenDream has of course been trending off and on since Dream made his return to NXT.

The fan revealed on Twitter that he was kicked out of the ThunderDome due to the sign.

As reported earlier, WWE was giving directions to the virtual fans throughout Summerslam.

"lots of booing, lots of booing, thumbs down everybody! we want to see how you feel!" sure can, kevin (it's backwards because they make your webcam backwards in the preview)#WWEThunderDome #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/TXcxBaDRmU — Remi Steele 🏳️‍🌈 (@RemingSteele) August 24, 2020

I GOT BANNED pic.twitter.com/5a5N4wLNwO — Remi Steele 🏳️‍🌈 (@RemingSteele) August 24, 2020