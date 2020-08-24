wrestling / News

WWE Apparently Kicks Out Fan From ThunderDome Over ‘Fire Velveteen Dream’ Sign During Summerslam

August 24, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Velveteen Dream NXT

A fan in the ThunderDome during WWE Summerslam last night managed to get a “Fire Velveteen Dream” sign on air. The hashtag #FireVelveteenDream has of course been trending off and on since Dream made his return to NXT.

The fan revealed on Twitter that he was kicked out of the ThunderDome due to the sign.

As reported earlier, WWE was giving directions to the virtual fans throughout Summerslam.

