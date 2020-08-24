wrestling / News

More Details On What WWE Asked ThunderDome Fans To Do During Summerslam

August 24, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Kristen Ashly of Bell to Belles noted on Twitter last night that she was one of the fans participating in the ThunderDome during Summerslam and that a director of sorts was instructing fans in the ThunderDome to “go nuts” after the opening pyro, to give a thumbs down to Sonya Deville, to raise their red cups for the Street Profits, to not move their screens around, to avoid putting their fingers on the cameras, and that there was a lag between what fans were actually doing and what showed up on TV.

As reported earlier, WWE has been using ‘fan coordinators’ on the headset telling the participants who to cheer and who to boo.

Summerslam, ThunderDome, Ashish

