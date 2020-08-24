wrestling / News
More Details On What WWE Asked ThunderDome Fans To Do During Summerslam
Kristen Ashly of Bell to Belles noted on Twitter last night that she was one of the fans participating in the ThunderDome during Summerslam and that a director of sorts was instructing fans in the ThunderDome to “go nuts” after the opening pyro, to give a thumbs down to Sonya Deville, to raise their red cups for the Street Profits, to not move their screens around, to avoid putting their fingers on the cameras, and that there was a lag between what fans were actually doing and what showed up on TV.
As reported earlier, WWE has been using ‘fan coordinators’ on the headset telling the participants who to cheer and who to boo.
We're prompted to go nuts after t the pyro.#ThunderDome
— Kristen Ashly (@KristenAshly) August 23, 2020
We're asked to not move our screens around or put our fingers on the cameras.#SummerSlam #Thunderdome
— Kristen Ashly (@KristenAshly) August 23, 2020
Prompter encourages us to hold up the red cups if we got em.
I don't. But I'm there in spirit.#SummerSlam
— Kristen Ashly (@KristenAshly) August 23, 2020
They want us to thumbs down Sonya, but I won't.
I WON'T.#Thunderdome #SummerSlam
— Kristen Ashly (@KristenAshly) August 23, 2020
There's a lag between what we're doing and what we're doing on screen.#Thunderdome
— Kristen Ashly (@KristenAshly) August 24, 2020
