Note On What Instructions Have Been Given To Fans In WWE Thunderdome

The latest Wrestling Observer Radio has notes on what instructions WWE has been giving fans who participate as a virtual audience inside the Thunderdome. So far the gimmick has been used at Smackdown and Summerslam and will be back for tonight’s RAW. WWE is currently producing all of their shows inside the Amway Center in Orlando.

According to the report, there are ‘fan coordinators’ on the headset telling the participants who to cheer and who to boo. Most of the time, the audience sits and doesn’t do much. The crowd noise is piped in. But every so often, everyone would boo or cheer during moments in the match. This happens when the coordinator tells them to cheer or boo. This also applies to any chants made during the event.

It was noted that this is an ‘experiment’ and didn’t work on Friday, but they plan to make changes ‘until they get it right.’ According to people backstage, the biggest issue with this is that they don’t know who’s actually getting over or not because it’s a ‘fake crowd.’