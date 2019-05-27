Fatal Four-Way #1 Contender’s Match Announced For Tonight’s Raw

– A Fatal Four-Way match with Universal Championship match implications has been announced for tonight’s Raw. As you can see below, WWE has announced that Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, The Miz and AJ Styles will face off to determine who will be next in line for a championship match, with the match taking place at WWE Super Showdown.

The announcement is interesting, since Brock Lesnar is going to announce who he will cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on during tonight’s Raw. It was believed Lesnar would cash in and go on to face Seth Rollins at Super ShowDown, but this match match suggests otherwise. Kofi Kingston also has a match at Super ShowDown, as he is defending the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler.