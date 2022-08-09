wrestling / News
Final Card Set For UWN Golden Opportunity
The United Wrestling Network is taping their Golden Opportunity tournament tomorrow, and the final card is set. The UWN announced the final lineup for the Irvine, California taping, which will include the new signature tournament and more.
The full announcement reads:
United Wrestling Network has a TV taping in the form of Golden Opportunity, a new signature event at the Irvine Improv on August 9th.
Former NXT talent, Taylor Rust has been added to the Golden Opportunity Tournament. Taylor has a lot of history in UWN action; he is a former 2-Time TV Champion and Tag Team Champion for the company, and won the Percy Pringle III Memorial Cup as well.
The other entrants in the tournament include Chris Bey, Willie Mack, Shane Haste, Levi Shapiro, Lord Crewe, Danny Limelight, Jack Banning, and Bateman.
Golden Opportunity also features the following Title Matches:
UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater w/ Prince Nana vs. Colt Cabana
United Heitage Champion Zicky Dice vs. EJ Sparks
United World TV Champion Papo Esco vs. Jordan Cruz
United World Tag Team Champions Beef Candy vs. Midnight Heat
Limited tickets remain: improv.com/irvine/
