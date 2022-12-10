wrestling / News

Final Entrants Announced For PWG Battle Of Los Angeles

December 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PWG Battle of Los Angeles Image Credit: PWG

The full 17-man field for the PWG Battle of Los Angeles is complete, with the final two names announced on Friday. PWG announced that Konosuke Takeshita and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo are the final entrants in the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, Titus Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Lio Rush, Black Taurus, Latigo, and Daniel Garcia.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 7th and 8th.

