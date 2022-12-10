wrestling / News
Final Entrants Announced For PWG Battle Of Los Angeles
The full 17-man field for the PWG Battle of Los Angeles is complete, with the final two names announced on Friday. PWG announced that Konosuke Takeshita and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo are the final entrants in the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, Titus Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Lio Rush, Black Taurus, Latigo, and Daniel Garcia.
PWG Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 7th and 8th.
Konosuke Takeshita is the sixteenth entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 10, 2022
El Hijo del Vikingo is the seventeenth and final entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 10, 2022
