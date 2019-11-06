Finn Balor on WWE: ‘Nobody Knows Who’s In Control, Nobody Knows Who’s Making The Decisions’

Finn Balor was on the State of Combat podcast recently to discuss his return to NXT, if there was a plan for him to go to NXT before he took his break from WWE, and more. Highlights are below.

On his return to NXT: “Everybody keeps talking about the return to NXT but really it wasn’t a return to NXT, it was just a return to being me. Obviously there’s a lot of factors that played a part in this move. I took some time away, re-evaluated myself, re-evaluated my career, re-evaluated my goals, took a hard look at myself, realized that I wasn’t being true to who I was, and realized that it was time to start being real. It’s easy to kind of get caught up in the WWE bubble of what they want you to be, what is expected of you, but I just got kind of tired of playing ball. I want to be me, and The Prince is back.”

On if his return to NXT was planned prior to his break from WWE: “Anyone who knows anything about WWE realizes that nobody knows who’s in control, nobody knows who’s got the answers, nobody knows who’s making the decisions, nobody knows if you’re booked on Monday night, or if you’re booked on, now, Friday night, or if you’re booked on Wednesday night, or if you’re on the house shows, or if you’re on the overseas loop, nobody knows anything until it happens. So no, there was no plan, no laid out proposal that, ‘Hey, Finn’s going to go away and in two months, he’s going to come back with a new character.’ There was nothing. It was just, ‘Dude, I need some time off, I’ve had enough, enough is enough.’ I wrestled 172 matches last year, that equates to almost 300 days on the road, and enough was enough. So I grinded my ass off for five years, and I was, I’m done, I had enough right now. I’m a human, I want to go back to being me. I’ve done everything that you’ve asked me to do. I went out there with a smile on my face. I raised my arms when the lights came on. I’ve done all your interviews, I’ve done all the media, I got up, I travelled all over the world, and now, I just need a little time for myself to re-evaluate exactly what I want because I’m done doing what you guys want, I just want to do what I want to do.”

