wrestling / News

First Episode of Championship Wrestling From Memphis Now Available (Video)

February 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Championship Wrestling From Memphis

– Championship Wrestling from Memphis debuted earlier today. You can check the debut episode in the player below. Here’s the lineup for the debut Championship Wrestling from Memphis episode:

COBRA CUP TOURNAMENT MATCH – ROUND 1 | JONNY LYONS vs BRETT MICHAELS
Welcome to The GunShow! Brett Michaels kicks off Memphis Wrestling against the much smaller opponent. Will Jonny Lyons overcome the disadvantage?

COBRA CUP TOURNAMENT MATCH – ROUND 1 | DJ BROWN vs CHRIS LEXX
2 guys born and raised in Memphis, TN square off 1 on 1 with a trip to Round 2 of the Cobra Cup on the line. Who picks up the victory? Who wants it more?

COBRA CUP TOURNAMENT MATCH – ROUND 1 | MIKE ANTHONY vs “BIG SWOLE” JUSTIN COLE
The self-made savage Mike Anthony has a bit of a chip on his shoulder. But he better look out – the size and strength of “Big Swole” is nothing to underestimate. Who moves on in this battle of the big men?

WOMEN’S DIVISION MATCH | “NEW MONEY” SALENA DEAN vs CASSANDRA GOLDEN
Our first ever Women’s Division Match pits Salena Dean against Cassandra Golden. Who will get a leg-up on the competition with the first victory?

MAIN EVENT – COBRA CUP TOURNAMENT MATCH – ROUND 1 | NORMAN MEKLOKOV vs “REMARKABLE” RYAN REMBRANDT
All the way from Russia is the Soviet Saint, Norman Meklokov and he means business. Will Ryan Rembrandt be “Remarkable” enough?

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Championship Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading