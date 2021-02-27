First Episode of Championship Wrestling From Memphis Now Available (Video)

– Championship Wrestling from Memphis debuted earlier today. You can check the debut episode in the player below. Here’s the lineup for the debut Championship Wrestling from Memphis episode:

COBRA CUP TOURNAMENT MATCH – ROUND 1 | JONNY LYONS vs BRETT MICHAELS

Welcome to The GunShow! Brett Michaels kicks off Memphis Wrestling against the much smaller opponent. Will Jonny Lyons overcome the disadvantage?

COBRA CUP TOURNAMENT MATCH – ROUND 1 | DJ BROWN vs CHRIS LEXX

2 guys born and raised in Memphis, TN square off 1 on 1 with a trip to Round 2 of the Cobra Cup on the line. Who picks up the victory? Who wants it more?

COBRA CUP TOURNAMENT MATCH – ROUND 1 | MIKE ANTHONY vs “BIG SWOLE” JUSTIN COLE

The self-made savage Mike Anthony has a bit of a chip on his shoulder. But he better look out – the size and strength of “Big Swole” is nothing to underestimate. Who moves on in this battle of the big men?

WOMEN’S DIVISION MATCH | “NEW MONEY” SALENA DEAN vs CASSANDRA GOLDEN

Our first ever Women’s Division Match pits Salena Dean against Cassandra Golden. Who will get a leg-up on the competition with the first victory?

MAIN EVENT – COBRA CUP TOURNAMENT MATCH – ROUND 1 | NORMAN MEKLOKOV vs “REMARKABLE” RYAN REMBRANDT

All the way from Russia is the Soviet Saint, Norman Meklokov and he means business. Will Ryan Rembrandt be “Remarkable” enough?