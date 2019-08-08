FITE TV To Distribute MLW PPVs Worldwide Through New Deal

Major League Wrestling has announced a new partnership with FITE TV which will see FITE distributing MLW’s PPVs worldwide, starting with their first: Saturday Night Superfight on November 2. Here’s a press release:

MLW AND FITE TV ANNOUNCE NEW PAY-PER-VIEW DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP TO STREAM MLW PPVS WORLDWIDE

NEW YORK – MLW® today announced a new digital partnership with combat sports network FITE TV, to stream Major League Wrestling’s Pay-Per-View events on its streaming platform to customers throughout the world.

The partnership launches on Saturday, November 2, in conjunction with MLW Saturday SuperFight, live from Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

Fight fans will be able to stream the highly-anticipated event live via the network’s FITE app and through its website FITE.TV. Customers who utilize this app are also able to cast all FITE programming on any television that connects to WIFI for a premium viewing experience. The FITE app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and any Android or Apple mobile applications.

As the leading independent over-the-top combat sports service provider, FITE has 1.5 million registered users of the digital platform. FITE has streamed more than 2,200 live combat sports events since launching in February of 2016. The global streaming platform also boasts over 25,000 hours of on-demand content that includes weekly programming in the form of shows, instructional videos and documentaries featuring mixed martial arts, boxing and pro wrestling.

FITE TV will offer MLW Saturday Night SuperFight, the global brand’s first-ever event Pay-Per-View, to customers for $19.95 through its app and online atFITE.tv, with pre-ordering beginning on Friday September 20.

The platforms app is available for free download at the Google Play andiTunes App Store.