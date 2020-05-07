FITE TV To Stream MLW PPVs Starting This Month

May 7, 2020 | Posted by

Major League Wrestling has announced that FITE TV will begin streaming the company’s PPVs this month, starting with MLW Saturday Night Super Fight, which is available now. Here’s a press release:

FITE to stream Major League Wrestling events on Pay-Per-View

New York – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced FITE will offer the league’s slate of special events starting tonight with MLW SuperFight.

FITE, the global digital platform for combat sports and special events, will feature the following events this month:

May 7th: MLW Saturday Night Super Fight

May 14th: MLW Battle Riot II

May 21st: MLW Opera Cup 2019

All events have a start time of 8:00 pm ET. Additional replays will be available on demand.