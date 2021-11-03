Five Names Removed From Impact Roster Page, Reportedly Not Released

Five talent members have been removed from the Impact Wrestling roster page, but they have reportedly not been released. As PWInsider reports, No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP, Tommy Dreamer, and Petey Williams no longer appear on the roster page of ImpactWrestling.com.

The site notes that they reached out to Impact sources and were told there no talent releases, and that their removals from the page should not be seen as any indication they’ve been let go.

Williams worked as a producer at last week’s Smackdown in a tryout, a role he’s been doing in Impact for quite some time in addition to some recent on-screen appearances.