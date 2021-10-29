Petey Williams Reportedly Getting Producer Tryout At Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Impact Wrestling’s Petey Williams is reportedly getting a producer tryout at tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Williams is backstage at tonight’s show in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania for the tryout.

Williams has worked both on and off screen in recent months for Impact Wrestling, and has worked for Impact as a producer for quite a while. He did producing work for Impact Bound For Glory and this past weekend’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings.