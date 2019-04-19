WWE News: Five Things We Want To See At Wrestlemania 36, DDP and Goldberg Battle On This Day In History, Mike Quackenbush Guest Trains At WWE PC

– The latest edition of WWE List This looks at ‘Five Things We Want To See at Wrestlemania 36’.

The countdown to April 5th, 2020 is underway, and @VicJosephWWE has a few ideas about how to make #WrestleMania 36 the greatest @WrestleMania of all time… pic.twitter.com/olBeyno6kV — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2019

– On this day in wrestling history, DDP and Goldberg fought for the WCW World title in 1999 on an episode of Nitro.

– Mike Quackenbush was a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center this week. Alexa Bliss previously noted on social media she had been training with him.