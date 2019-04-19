wrestling / News
WWE News: Five Things We Want To See At Wrestlemania 36, DDP and Goldberg Battle On This Day In History, Mike Quackenbush Guest Trains At WWE PC
– The latest edition of WWE List This looks at ‘Five Things We Want To See at Wrestlemania 36’.
The countdown to April 5th, 2020 is underway, and @VicJosephWWE has a few ideas about how to make #WrestleMania 36 the greatest @WrestleMania of all time… pic.twitter.com/olBeyno6kV
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2019
– On this day in wrestling history, DDP and Goldberg fought for the WCW World title in 1999 on an episode of Nitro.
ON THIS DAY: @RealDDP and @Goldberg went to war for the #WCW Heavyweight Title in 1999! https://t.co/bBTHznCAVf pic.twitter.com/4qQWzbSNMF
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 19, 2019
– Mike Quackenbush was a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center this week. Alexa Bliss previously noted on social media she had been training with him.
