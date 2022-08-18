Flash Morgan Webster Announces WWE Exit

In a post on Twitter, NXT UK wrestler Flash Morgan Websiter has confirmed that he has been released from the WWE. Webster is a former NXT UK tag team champion with Mark Andrews.

He wrote: “As of today WWE and I have come to terms with the terms of my release. I want to thank them for all the opportunities they gave me over last 5 years and looking after me through injury. Excited to see what’s next. See you all soon.”