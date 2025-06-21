Flash Morgan Webster Has Surgery To Get His Appendix Removed

In posts on Twitter, Flash Morgan Webster announced that he has had successful surgery in order to get his appendix removed. He noted that he only had one meal since Wednesday and was going to be starving when it was over.

He wrote: “Minus one appendix but we are on the other side. Thank you to everyone who sent well wishes.”

Still waiting to get this pesky appendix out. Only had one meal since Wednesday so I’m starving. Going to eat sooo much when I get out. Send me some suggestions?

What scran should I be getting post surgery? pic.twitter.com/BIzlVfFzj5 — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) June 21, 2025

Minus one appendix but we are on the other side. Thank you to everyone who sent well wishes. pic.twitter.com/q8XonRjiSO — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) June 21, 2025

Morgan is a member of the tag team Subculture along with Mark Andrews. The pair have held the tag titles for Impact Wrestling, RevPro and WWE NXT UK. Their last match happened last month for ATTACK! Pro Wrestling.