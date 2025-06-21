wrestling / News

Flash Morgan Webster Has Surgery To Get His Appendix Removed

Joseph Lee
Flash Morgan Webster Image Credit: WWE

In posts on Twitter, Flash Morgan Webster announced that he has had successful surgery in order to get his appendix removed. He noted that he only had one meal since Wednesday and was going to be starving when it was over.

He wrote: “Minus one appendix but we are on the other side. Thank you to everyone who sent well wishes.

Morgan is a member of the tag team Subculture along with Mark Andrews. The pair have held the tag titles for Impact Wrestling, RevPro and WWE NXT UK. Their last match happened last month for ATTACK! Pro Wrestling.

