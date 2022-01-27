Former Gran Metalik Shares Video Hyping In-Ring Return

The former Gran Metalik is priming fans for his return to the ring once his non-compete clause expires next week, sharing a new video teaser online. You can see the video below of Mascara Dorada opening a bag and finding his old mask, putting it on before turning to the camera to say (in Spanish) “My return is coming soon.”

Dorada was released from his WWE contract in early November, and his non-compete clause ends next week.