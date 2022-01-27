wrestling / News
Former Gran Metalik Shares Video Hyping In-Ring Return
January 27, 2022 | Posted by
The former Gran Metalik is priming fans for his return to the ring once his non-compete clause expires next week, sharing a new video teaser online. You can see the video below of Mascara Dorada opening a bag and finding his old mask, putting it on before turning to the camera to say (in Spanish) “My return is coming soon.”
Dorada was released from his WWE contract in early November, and his non-compete clause ends next week.
⏳😎🦁 pic.twitter.com/dkIidx1mn3
— mascaradorada (@Mascaradorada24) January 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Reportedly Tested Positive For COVID, Note On Original Return Plan
- Update On If Johnny Gargano Has Had Any Contact With AEW
- Matt Hardy On AEW Pushing Vince McMahon To Embrace Forbidden Door Concept, AEW Forcing WWE To Change Its Ways
- Bruce Prichard On Triple H’s Return Pop After Quad Tear, Where 2002 Royal Rumble Ranks Among Best In WWE History