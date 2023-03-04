wrestling / News
Former Impact Wrestler Kevin Matthews Working SNL Tonight
March 4, 2023 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that former WWE developmental and Impact wrestler Kevin Matthews will work tonight’s Saturday Night Live on NBC. It will be hosted by Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. Matthews will appear in pre-taped material as Kelce’s stunt double. This would be his second SNL appearance. He’s also performed stunts for CBS’ The Equalizer and Starz’ Heels.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Bobby Lashley Leaving WWE In 2008, Brock Lesnar Going To UFC
- MJF Tells Adam Cole to Keep Britt Baker ‘In Check,’ Cole & Baker Fire Back
- Possible Spoilers On Upcoming WWE NXT Plans For Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley, Dragon Lee
- Update on ROH Wrestlers Frustrated At Being Flown In For Tapings But Not Used