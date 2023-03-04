wrestling / News

Former Impact Wrestler Kevin Matthews Working SNL Tonight

March 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
KM Impact Kevin Matthews

PWInsider reports that former WWE developmental and Impact wrestler Kevin Matthews will work tonight’s Saturday Night Live on NBC. It will be hosted by Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. Matthews will appear in pre-taped material as Kelce’s stunt double. This would be his second SNL appearance. He’s also performed stunts for CBS’ The Equalizer and Starz’ Heels.

