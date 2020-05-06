Former Indy Wrestler ‘Sexy Baby’ Jamie Jackson Passes Away

Former independent wrestling talent ‘Sexy Baby’ Jamie Jackson, who worked the Ontario area during the 1990s and early ’00s, has reportedly passed away. WWE referee Darryl Sharma revealed on Twitter that Jackson, real name Jamie Asher, passed at the age of 44. No cause of death is yet known.

Asher never made it to the international stage as a wrestler, but he did come close a couple of times. Born in Winnipeg, he was trained by and debuted for Steve Buckley’s Renegade Wrestling Alliance, working his first match for the company as “Wildcat” Jamie Jackson in September of 1995. He would eventually join the stable known as the Hollywood Hunks, who at one point had a meeting with WWF Canada president Carl DeMarco although no deal was ever reached.

Jackson worked out of Ontario, including runs with the HWF in London and Apocalypse Wrestling Federation in Toronto. He was a three-time RWA Heavyweight Champion and held the HWF Tag Team Championships along with his Hollywood Hunks stablemate Custom Made Man. He worked a tag team dark match for a 1999 WCW Nitro taping in Cleveland, Ohio and got work for a couple of larger wrestling-adjacent projects: an extra in NBC’s 1999 TV movie The Jesse Ventura Story and the music video for Bif Naked’s cover of Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” that was part of the Ready to Rumble soundtrack.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Asher.