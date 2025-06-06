Former ROH Wrestler Brian Milonas Announces Retirement

In a post on Instagram, former Ring of Honor wrestler Brian Milonas has announced that he’s retiring from pro wrestling.

He wrote: “All good things must come to an end.

Sometimes in life the mind wants something the body just isn’t capable of. Since I was a little boy professional wrestling has been something I’ve been passionate about. From watching the stars of the 80s all the way through till now I have loved professional wrestling.

As an adult the pursuit of a career in pro wrestling has been my singular focus. Starting at age 19, I have dedicated so much time, effort and energy into making this crazy dream happen. While I fell short of my ultimate goal of becoming a WWE Superstar, I am very proud of my resume. I’ve had great times and made great friends along the way. My only regret is not stopping more in the moments to enjoy the journey.

Today I say goodbye to the pursuit of pro wrestling as my life. I say goodbye to performing in the ring. As it turns out my last match took place on February 22, 2024. Nearly 23 years of being in the ring and performing has been one of the greatest honors of my life. From the Polish American Veteran’s Club in Lowell, MA all the way to Madison Square Garden in New York City. What a ride.

Thank you to the fans who have supported me these last two decades. I could never repay you in a million years for how you have made me feel these last two decades. I love and appreciate you all.

Thank you to my friends, mentors, peers and associates. I hope I’ve been able to add value to your journey in pro wrestling as so many have in mine. Don’t take the professional wrestling business for granted. Your time in it is fleeting and can go by in the snap of a finger. Treat the ring and the locker room as the sacred places they are. Leave it better than you found it.

Thank you to my family. Your unconditional love and support propelled me to do some pretty cool things. I love you all.

I love professional wrestling and when the time is right I will figure out what my next steps are to be a part of the greatest business in the world. For now though, it is time to close the book on my in-ring career.

Much love and appreciation to you all.

Brian”