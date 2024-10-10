Former Site Of WWE ThunderDome Has Roof Destroyed By Hurricane Milton

The former site of the WWE ThunderDome saw its roof destroyed by the arrival of Hurricane Milton. The Category Three storm made landfall in Florida on Wednesday night and video on social media showed Tropicana Field with the roof torn off, as you can see below.

The venue hosted the WWE ThunderDome during the lockdown era of the pandemic from late 2020 until April of 2021.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to everyone in Florida and hope that you all stay safe.

The view from our window as we ride out the storm. The roof of Tropicana Field is destroyed by the winds of #HurricaneMilton. Praying for Tampa Bay and all areas affected. Stay safe, everyone pic.twitter.com/uy0aNGMAuJ — Dave Moore (@DaveMoore_83) October 10, 2024